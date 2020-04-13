UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones refuses to throw shade at Daniel Cormier following recent comments

Jon Jones has refused to take a dig at Daniel Cormier following his recent comments.

Jon Jones and DC are two of the biggest rivals in the UFC.

Jon Jones

Over the years, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have had quite a rivalry with each other. However, following Jones' latest DWI arrest in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, DC surprisingly had some kind words for his arch-rival, even stating that the UFC should help 'Bones' in getting back on his feet.

In a now-deleted tweet, Jones was asked to respond to a negative comment from a fan that was directed towards DC. However, the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion decided not to go-off on the latter due to his decent comments.

Jon Jones says he will not throw shade at DC

Jon Jones was recently asked on Twitter to throw shade at arch-rival Daniel Cormier after a fan sent out the following tweet, asking if DC is likely to put on 10 lbs or lose 10 lbs during the ongoing quarantine.

Jon, what's more likely, DC putting on 10 lbs or losing 10 lbs during quarentine? — Scottie Jordan (@ReggieOnDemand) April 13, 2020

However, Jones decided to not respond and stated that DC was nice towards the former in his recent tweet after the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was arrested for DWI some time back.

In a deleted tweet, Jones had the following to say in regards to DC:

“I won’t comment, he was decent in his last comments regarding me."- Jones wrote.

What's next for Jon Jones?

Jon Jones is expected to defend his title once the UFC gets back on schedule after the on-going global crisis is dealt with. 'Bones' is expected to put his title on the line against Dominick Reyes in a rematch.