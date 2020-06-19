UFC Lightweight Drew Dober calls for a fight against Islam Makhachev

Drew Dober wants to step in the Octagon against the UFC Lightweight sensation Islam Makhachev.

Dober recently scored a huge win over Alexander Hernandez in May.

Drew Dober is on an impressive run in the UFC, having knocked out three of his last opponents in the Octagon. Dober certainly isn't willing to take the cheap route to the top, as he has now called for a fight against Islam Makhachev.

Drew Dober wants Islam Makhachev for next UFC fight

Drew Dober was last seen in Octagon competition in May when he knocked out Alexander Hernandez in the second round of their fight. The win also earned Dober his second straight Performance of the Night bonus in the UFC.

On the back of three KO wins in a row, Dober has now called for a fight against Islam Makhachev. The Russian has been undefeated in the UFC since 2016 and for his last three opponents, Makhachev has put away Davi Ramos, Arman Tsarukyan, and Michael Johnson.

Makhachev and Dober were initially set for a clash at UFC on Fox 19 in 2016 but the fight was called off due to the former failing a drug test after testing positive for banned anti-ischemic meldonium.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Dober noted that he wants to see two of the Lightweight Division's most exciting fighters share the stage, on the same card. The American mixed martial artist also said that Islam is a solid grappler and it would be a great test to step into the Octagon with the Russian.

“The matchup was meant to happen and why not put two of the most exciting fighters in the lightweight division against Russia’s best on the same card? I think right now everyone is going to try to take me down. Islam is a solid grappler and a good test for me.”- said Dober.

Drew Dober is currently coming on the back off a win over Alexander Hernandez, who previously was matched against Makhachev for UFC 249, but the fight was called off due to the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen if the UFC decides to grant Dober his wish and book him for a fight against Makhachev in 2020.