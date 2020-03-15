UFC London in danger of being canceled by the UK government

The coronavirus has swept across the world and recently declared a global pandemic. The United Kingdom and America have been badly hit in the light of the outbreak, and now it appears that UFC event set to take place in the United Kingdom next week, might be in danger of not happening.

UK Government to issue public event bans

UFC Brasilia was the first event that was affected in a big way by the coronavirus outbreak for the UFC and took place in an empty arena.

UFC President, Dana White had said that UFC London was set to go ahead as was planned originally, but it appears that both Cage Warriors and UFC, who have events in the UK next weekend, will be facing issues and may have to change their plans.

So far, the UK Government has seemingly moved their approach from containing the virus to delaying it, asking citizens with symptoms to self isolate for seven days, even if they have not been to the affected areas. With criticism from the opposition, it appears that now ministers are working with the scientific advisers and the chief medical officer to stop public events from next week, according to a report by MMA Junkie.

“Ministers are working with the chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer on our plan to stop various types of public events, including mass gatherings, beginning next week."

With the FA suspending all matches in the English Premier League, it remains to be seen if UFC will be forced to change their venue, or host the event in an empty arena.