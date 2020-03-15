UFC makes fun of Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping's gaffe at Fight Night 170

Michael Bisping

Force of habit can be something which is near-impossible to break out of, and sometimes that can end up having hilarious consequences. UFC veteran Michael Bisping experienced the latter at the recently concluded event of UFC Brasilia.

UFC Fight Night 170 in Brasilia, Brazil saw some mixed action, with all the preliminary card bouts ending in decision finishes and the main event and the co-main event ending in submission and knockout respectively. But in one of the more interesting fights of the night, Renato Moicano had a terrific debut at Lightweight, having beaten Damir Hadzovic 44 seconds into the bout with a rear-naked choke submission.

And it is at the end of this fight that Michael Bisping committed a funny faux pas.

Michael Bisping addresses an empty arena

UFC Brasilia took place behind closed doors on Saturday night, owing to the decree by the local Federal District Governor suspending all events with 100+ gatherings due to the coronavirus scare. Media access was limited and the arena was short-staffed as well.

After the Moicano vs. Hadzovic fight was over, Bisping stepped into the Octagon yet again to interview the winner, and on a spur-of-the-moment, went on to say loudly to an empty Nilson Nelson Gymnasium to 'make some noise' as he would usually do.

The MMA world did not let go of this opportunity to make fun of the Hall-of-Famer on social media. Even the UFC Twitter account made fun of the fighter with an edited video.

Bisping later admitted after the main event that he was prepared to not hear the end of it after telling an empty stadium to make some noise. He was able to laugh it off as an honest mistake.

The fight itself ended in somewhat of a confusion, with Moicano screaming at Hadzovic seemingly to go on fighting even after submitting the latter in first-round. He later admitted that he let his emotions get better of him at the moment.