UFC Manchester Card: Date, main event, and more - Everything there is to know so far

Information about the UFC Manchester card can be found below.

Earlier this week, the UFC announced that their trip across the pond was now official. While the Manchester card has been rumored for months, it's now finally slated to go down this summer. On July 27, UFC 304 will go down at the Co-op Live Arena.

The fight card will be the company's first in Manchester since October 2016. That pay-per-view card was headlined by the country's first champion, Michael Bisping. Eight years later, they're expect to return with not only one, but two British champions.

As of now, the UFC Manchester card is expected to be headlined by Tom Aspinall. The current interim heavyweight champion captured gold in November with a knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich. With Jon Jones still on the shelf, Aspinall has repeatedly called for the chance to defend his title.

While Aspinall confirmed he would fight at UFC 304 in July, his opponent wasn't confirmed. However, he won't be the only champion on the card, as the co-main event will see welterweight champion Leon Edwards defending his belt against Belal Muhammad.

'Rocky' and 'Remember The Name' previously met in March 2021, fighting to a no-contest after a second-round eye poke. Three years later, they will get the chance to fight in the U.K., with the welterweight title on the line.

As of now, that's it as far as the fight card goes. However, one key detail about the UFC Manchester card is that it will be going down late in the U.K. The card will get going at 11 PM local time, and the main event could happen as late as 6 AM.

Who could Tom Aspinall face in the UFC Manchester card headliner?

Tom Aspinall has a few different options for his return on the UFC Manchester card.

Obviously, the British star won't be meeting Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic this summer. While that was what Aspinall wanted at first, both men seem set on fighting each other later this year.

With that being the case, two options have emerged for Tom Aspinall's first title defense. Those men are former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and top contender Curtis Blaydes.

'Bon Gamin' is coming off a knockout victory over Sergei Spivac in September. Meanwhile, 'Razor' is coming off a second-round stoppage win over Jailton Almeida in February. Blaydes also handed Aspinall a first-round stoppage loss due to injury in 2022.

Regardless of who Aspinall faces, it seems that the UFC Manchester card is shaping up to be a great one.

