"That thing's going to play out legally" - Dana White addresses UFC champ Jon Jones' latest controversy with drug testing agent

Dana White has addressed Jon Jones' latest legal trouble.

As of now, 'Bones' is on the shelf healing from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered last fall. Jones was eyeing a return to the cage in the summer, but his comeback has hit a bump in the road. Earlier this month, the UFC heavyweight champion became embroiled in another scandal.

A Drug Free Sport employee accused the fighter of threatening to kill her and also stealing her phone during a visit. She later filed a police report, and Jones came out with his own response. Taking to social media, the UFC champion released a video of himself high-fiving the employee and accused her of unprofessionalism.

To this point, the UFC has been quiet on the accusation involving Jon Jones. However, Dana White addressed the controversy last night at a press conference following a Power Slap event. There, the CEO stated that the legal process would have to play out.

"No [I have no comment], no. That thing is going to play out legally, however it is. I think you saw that he posted footage... I don't know man. It's crazy."

Check out his comments below:

Dana White defends Jon Jones over false media reports

Dana White has no comment on the accusation involving Jon Jones, but he has things to say about its media coverage.

Following the news involving 'Bones', there was a lot of speculation and also misinformation. Infamously, NBC News reported that Jones was arrested after the allegation was made by the Drug Free Sport agent.

However, that wasn't the case. Jones was not arrested, and there's not even a warrant out for his arrest. That led the UFC heavyweight champion to slam the news outlet on social media, and some fans told the fighter to sue them.

At the PowerSlap press conference last night, Dana White was largely silent on the situation with Jon Jones. However, the UFC CEO had to take aim at the media for their reporting on the situation involving the fighter.

White stated:

"NBC News posted that he was arrested. NBC News, we're not talking about one of these .com [websites], it's just... You know how I get about this stuff. Nobody wants to hear what I have to say right now, I promise you. When NBC News is doing [fake news], f****** wow."