“Daniel Cormier predicted this” - MMA Twitter in turmoil after reports of Jon Jones “threatening drug tester’s life” go viral

Fans have reacted to recent reports involving Jon Jones.

'Bones' is currently healing up from a pec injury, and is hoping to return to the cage later this year against Stipe Miocic. However, Jones' plans took a bit of a hit earlier today. Recent reports have emerged about legal issues for the current UFC heavyweight champion.

Last month, Jones reportedly threatened a drug tester for Drug Free Sport. The champion allegedly threatened to take the woman's life and also stole her phone while intoxicated. For most fans, it's yet another disappointing legal issue for the legendary fighter.

On X, fans reacted to news of Jon Jones being under investigation. Some seemingly believe that the issue will get cleared up. Others, meanwhile, took aim at the heavyweight champion, especially given his long history of legal issues.

One even referenced Jones' infamous face-to-face with Daniel Cormier from 2014. In that infamous interview, 'DC' told his rival to his face that he would never change, and that he's rotten at his core as a human being. One fan wrote:

"Daniel Cormier predicted this. Jon Jones will never change."

Will this legal issue impact Jon Jones's return to the UFC?

While Jon Jones hasn't commented on the situation just yet, his UFC return will likely be disrupted by this.

'Bones' was famously scheduled to face Stipe Miocic last November, at UFC 295. However, Jones tore his pectoral muscle just two weeks out from the massive event. As a result, he, and Miocic were pulled from the card.

Typically, it takes four to six months to heal a torn pec. However, Jones also got an additional surgery on bone spurs in his elbow in January. Granted, the recovery from that surgery is typically only six to eight weeks.

According to previous reports, Jon Jones was hoping to return against Stipe Miocic sometime in the summer. However, due to his investigation, his return to the UFC could likely be postponed. This is a very serious allegation, and even bigger since it involves a Drug Free Sport employee.

That's not even including the fact that the heavyweight champion has a length wrap sheet, having been arrested for everything from domestic violence to DUI. As of now, 'Bones' hasn't publically commented on the legal issue.

