“The more you f**k around, the more you’re going to find out” - MMA Twitter reacts after kicking challenge with Jon Jones sends fan to hospital

One fan recently decided to test out Jon Jones' kicking ability.

On social media, there's been a bit of an interesting trend going around. For whatever reason, fans have been asking MMA fighters to try and kick them in the leg. Naturally, it goes quite poorly for those who want to take a leg kick, and see what it feels like.

In the last few weeks, names such as Alex Pereira and Jorge Masvidal have been seen on video obliterating fans' legs. Typically, the moment is painful for the fan, but it ends there. However, that wasn't the case for one fan who ran into Jon Jones.

Expand Tweet

'Bones' was recently meeting with fans, when one fan asked him to kick him in the leg. To the man's credit, he ate the first leg strike with no real issues. However, the fan stunningly decided to take a second leg kick from the legend.

The second kick from Jones was somehow worse than the first. This time around, the fan wasn't begging for another kick, and it ended with the two hugging. A few hours later, the fan appeared on crutches and revealed the aftermath of the damage.

See the video below:

Expand Tweet

Naturally, fans online were stunned at the footage. On X, fans joked around about the video. Most naturally questioned the man's decision to get kicked a second time.

They reacted with comments like:

"The more you f**k around, the more you're going to find out."

"That looks sore"

"Damn that's tough"

[All comments from @happypunch comment section on X]

When will Jon Jones return to the UFC? 'Bones' seemingly back in training

Jon Jones is expected to return to the UFC towards the end of summer this year.

'Bones' has been out of action since he secured submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 back in March of 2023. That bout was Jones' first at heavyweight, and saw him come back to claim gold after three years out of the game.

He was then scheduled to meet former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. However, just two weeks before the event, Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle in training and was forced to withdraw.

In his absence, Tom Aspinall won the UFC interim heavyweight gold with a stoppage win over Sergei Pavlovich. However, Dana White and company still plan to have Jones return against Stipe Miocic, rather than fighting the interim titleholder.

Typically, a torn pectoral muscle will result in a six-month recovery time. However, Jon Jones also got elbow surgery last month, which should put him on the shelf until May at the minimum.

Furthermore, the heavyweight has been seen training on social media recently. So his return should take place in the coming months.