VIDEO: Fan flips off Jorge Masvidal after getting badly hurt from leg kick, fans react - "Broke his leg but he will have a story" 

Jorge Masvidal's leg kicks recently joined the ongoing trend of MMA fighters sparring and demonstrating techniques on fans. In his case, he didn't spar a fan but landed a hard leg kick on a fan's lead leg, prompting the latter to collapse in pain before flashing the middle finger at a chuckling Masvidal.

Naturally, the video, which was posted on YouTube and shared on X/Twitter, where it has drawn tremendous fan interest. Many flocked to the comment section of the clip to offer their thoughts on the matter, and their reactions were nothing short of humorous.

One fan questioned the wisdom of an untrained fan asking to experience the pain of a leg kick.

"Leg kicks hurt like a b*tch, why would you ask for this?"

Another fan echoed similar sentiments about the pain but felt that it was an unforgettable moment.

"Ha. Broke his leg but he will have a story"

Others, however, felt that the fan in the clip would regret his request.

"He's gonna regret that tomorrow"

Many of the other comments felt similar.

"He's gonna feel that in the morning"

While Masvidal was demonstrating a technique often used in MMA, he currently has his eyes set on a boxing match. 'Gamebred' walked back on his retirement, which he had announced just last year on April 8, 2023, following a listless performance against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

It marked his fourth consecutive loss, and with age catching up to him, he felt that he could no longer compete with the upper echelon of the welterweight division. However, due to his competitive itch, he is bothered by retiring on a loss and would like to do so on better terms.

Who does Jorge Masvidal want to face in his return bout?

There are two people Jorge Masvidal singled out when highlighting his interest in a return bout. Specifically, 'Gamebred' hopes to box either Nate Diaz, whom he faced before in the UFC for the original BMF title, or Chael Sonnen, with whom he has something of a feud due to past comments from both sides.

While Diaz is currently a free agent and is able to accept a boxing match with Masvidal if he so desires, Sonnen retired from combat sports in 2019 and has found a new life as a podcaster and analyst. Furthermore, with his 47th birthday set for April 3, he is unlikely ever to fight again, regardless of the sport.