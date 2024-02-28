Jorge Masvidal is evidently not the biggest fan of Chael Sonnen, to say the least.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Masvidal fired shots at the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger seemingly apropos of nothing.

When speaking recently about the pride of West Linn, Oregon, Masvidal said:

"Chael would be one guy that I would love to break his eye orbital. Just because he's such a cheating f***. Like he's gotten caught with more substances in his body than any other competitor in the history. At one time he had like six or seven different substances in his body for one of his title fights. It's like you're a f****** piece of s*** human being."

Masvidal added:

"You can go out there and hurt somebody just for you to f****** make a pay cheque. Because when you're on steroids, as everybody knows, you become like a super soldier. So Chael would be somebody that I'd love to f*** up. I would just tell him, ’Do all the steroids you want. It don’t matter. I’m still going to break your f****** eye orbital, bro.'”

Check out the clip of Jorge Masvidal firing shots at Chael Sonnen below:

Jorge Masvidal and some of his recent callouts

Jorge Masvidal hasn't been limiting his verbal volleys as of late solely to 'The American Gangster'.

The 39-year-old also called out former adversary Nate Diaz as of late. Masvidal was recently visiting a popular taco place in Stockton and called out one of the city's most famous sons in the combat sports world. Recently, on X, Masvidal stated:

''I heard Nate (Diaz) be around here sometimes and heard these tacos are fire, so I'm about to murder these f****** tacos and then murder whatever else comes in my way.''

Masvidal even went as far as to try to get Diaz's phone number from a worker at the business to call up the former UFC lightweight title challenger. 'Gamebred' and Diaz have been rumored to have a match albeit in another combat sport this time. There were rumblings at one point of the two having a boxing bout in March, but not much else has materialized on the situation since then.

The Florida native bested Diaz in the inaugural BMF title fight and garnered a doctor's stoppage to capture BMF gold in November 2019. As of this writing, this is Jorge Masvidal's last combat sports win as he went on to drop his next four fights and retire from UFC, but it seems like a combative comeback is imminent.