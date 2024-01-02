UFC lightweight rankings: As we start 2024, how does the 155-pound division stack up? A look at where Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor and others rank

155 pounds has always been a shark tank in MMA and the UFC lightweight rankings exemplify that.

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is nowhere to be found in the hierarchy of 155 pounds. However, some major fighters are occupying the top-15 spots of the weight category.

At number 15, Drew Dober is situated following his first round TKO finish of Rick Glenn in October.

Bobby Green comes in at number 14 following his first-round knockout loss to Jalin Turner during their December showdown.

The 13th spot is Renato Moicano's with his last win being over Brad Riddell via first-round rear naked choke at UFC 281 in November 2022.

Coming in at number 12 is Benoît Saint Denis who is riding a five fight winning streak with all finishes int hat stretch. He last comepted at UFC 295 and halted Matt Frevola in November of last year.

Rafael Dos Anjos is ranked at number 11 despite mostly plying his trade at 170 pounds the last year and a half plus but he is a former lightweight champion with a deep resume in the weight division.

Jalin Turner comes in as the UFC's current 10th-best lightweight following his aforementioned Green victory.

The number nine spot belongs to Dan Hooker fittingly bested Turner via split decision at UFC 290 to assume the spot just above him.

Continuing the UFC lightweight rankings, the eighth lightweight is Rafael Fiziev. He has significant wins over RDA, Green, and Moicano but is currently riding back-to-back losses to some higher ranked 155-pounders on the list which you can find by scrolling down.

Check out how BSD launched to number twelve below:

UFC lightweight rankings continued

Beneil Dariush has enough cache in the category to be at number seven despite consecutive defeats to Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.

Continuing the UFC lightweight rankings, Mateusz Gamrot sits at the sixth spot for UFC's 155 pounders, rebounding from a Dariush loss to best Jalin Turner and Rafael Fiziev.

The number five contender is Michael Chandler who previously challenged for the belt and presumably the former Bellator champion would be looking at a sophomore crack at some point down the line.

Also in the UFC lightweight rankings, Tsarukyan resides at number four following that previously referenced Dariush win in December.

Dustin Poirier resides at number three while number two is Justin Gaethje who finished Poirier in his last outing.

Finally, the number one lightweight contender is Oliveira who sits only behind the current reigning UFC kingpin at 155 pounds Islam Mahachev.