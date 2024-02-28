"I heard Nate be around here sometimes" - Jorge Masvidal renews Nate Diaz callout after visiting popular taco spot in Stockton 

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal called out Nate Diaz once again while visiting a well-known taco spot in Stockton.

Masvidal and Diaz competed for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019. Both men fought for the title of 'Baddest Motherf***er' in the UFC, with 'Gamebred' ultimately winning by third-round knockout due to a doctor's stoppage.

Last week, Masvidal issued a warning to Diaz on social media. He took to X and seemingly called out Diaz for a rematch, writing:

"YOU’RE DEAD @NateDiaz209.''

However, it appears that Diaz is back on Masvidal's radar after the latter posted a video on X of him visiting a popular taco spot in Stockton — Diaz's hometown. He said:

''I heard Nate be around here sometimes and heard these tacos are fire, so I'm about to murder these f**king tacos and then murder whatever else comes in my way.''

Masvidal even asked one of the taco place's employees to hand the former's phone number to Diaz.

Watch the clip below:

Masvidal's last professional victory came against Diaz, after which he lost four consecutive fights. After his last unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 last April, he called it quits and left the sport. However, it appears Masvidal is planning a comeback.

Since Masvidal's retirement and Diaz having left the UFC after defeating Tony Ferguson in his final fight at UFC 279 in Sep. 2022, both fighters have reportedly agreed to a boxing match in March in Las Vegas. The UFC is also believed to have given the fight the green light.

Jorge Masvidal challenges Justin Gaethje for potential BMF title fight

Jorge Masvidal became the first BMF champion in UFC history, defeating Nate Diaz via a third-round doctor's stoppage TKO.

In a recent interview with Lowkick MMA, 'Gamebred' revealed that he did not have the opportunity to defend the title, but he hopes to face Justin Gaethje. Masvidal expressed his desire to reclaim the BMF title, saying:

"When I won the belt, Dana said it would be one of one, the belt is done, and there would be no defending it so there never was no talk about it, at least for me, but now I think the temperature on that theme has changed. It's a little different. They're doing things a little different.''

Masvidal added:

"If you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his f**king eye orbital, and I would f**king chop him up so hopefully that can happen at some point."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's comments below (9:50):