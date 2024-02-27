Jorge Masvidal says he's "100%" unretiring, answers if Noche UFC is a target

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal recently talked about his comeback from retirement.

Masvidal announced his retirement following the loss against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023. Burns handed Masvidal his fourth straight loss inside the octagon. In the aftermath, 'Gamebred' laid his gloves down and announced his retirement after a storied two-decades-long career.

Masvidal could return to the octagon nine months after retiring. The 39-year-old shared a one-word message on X. While he provided no additional context for his message, many have speculated about a possible comeback. He wrote:

"Unretired''

In a recent interview with FanSided MMA, Masvidal spoke about his aforementioned tweet. He also discussed coming out of retirement.

''Everything I do I back it up, 100 percent go for it. I’m definitely unretired. I’m definitely gonna hurt some people. I’m definitely gonna box this year and sh*t, I just want to get in the best shape possible. Get in that cage again and give it all I got. I can’t go out on a f**king l, the more I think about it, it f**king haunts me and hurts me. So, I’m definitely coming back just to f**king rearrange somebody’s face, or faces.''

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (9:01):

When asked if he would be interested in competing at the Noche UFC, Masvidal had this to say in the same interview (9:56):

''For right now, my mind's more on boxing. I got this chance to box, I'm not looking to do MMA immediately. Will I do it? of course I love it, it's my favorite thing in the world but right now I probably throw down some boxing before I do MMA.''

Jorge Masvidal is backing Max Holloway to win the BMF title at UFC 300

As the first-ever BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal will always be associated with the title. In an interview with Michael Owens of Lowkick MMA, 'Gamebred' revealed who he will support in the upcoming UFC 300 'BMF' title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. He said:

"I think Max Holloway is one of the baddest motherf**kers that ever lived. That's a dude that I f**king salute. I love his style. I love his story. I love his f**king beginnings. I love how humble of a f**king person he is. I'm going obviously for Max all the way, but I think it's going to be a f**king great fight."

