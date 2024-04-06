UFC star Jon Jones reportedly under police investigation after being accused of threatening to kill drug testing officer 

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones finds himself entangled with the law, yet again.

According to local Albuquerque news outlet ABQ RAW, the Albuquerque Police Department received a complaint from a drug tester tasked with collecting samples from Jones. The tester alleged that the UFC champion threatened to kill him and was in a state of intoxication. Jones also managed to take away the tester's phone.

The tester works for Drug Free Sport International, the UFC's Anti-Doping Program's partners, who are authorized to collect samples from athletes. The UFC ended their relationship with the United States Anti-Doping Agency last year and began a new partnership with Drug Free Sport International on Jan. 1, 2024.

The incident reportedly took place last month but the tester lodged an official complaint yesterday on April 5, 2024. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the incident according to ABQ RAW and there has been no official correspondence from any of the parties involved.

Jones has had multiple run-ins with the law and the Albuquerque Police Department specifically. Most notably, he was convicted in a hit-and-run case in 2015 which also led to him being stripped of his light heavyweight title for the first time.

The UFC heavyweight has also been arrested for and charged with various offenses including battery, aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm, amongst others. The latest reports of his police investigation raise further concerns about Jones' misconduct outside the octagon.

Will Jon Jones fight at UFC 300?

Jon Jones was expected to make his first heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic last year at UFC 295. However, a torn pectoral tendon forced Jones to withdraw from the main event.

Jones revealed in an interview with Submission Radio that he was offered the main event of the upcoming UFC 300 card. Jones declined the opportunity due to his concerns about recovering and being prepared in time.

He said:

"I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC, he said, 'Jon, I know it’s only nine weeks away, but if there’s any chance you’re feeling up to it, it would be awesome news for the community that you’re coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever.' And, as honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don’t think I’ll be ready. I just don’t."

UFC 300 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

