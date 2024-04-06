“Breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws” - Jon Jones drops bombshell video in response to drug testing agent’s allegations of death threat

Jon Jones has released a bombshell video in response to allegations from a Drug Free Sport employee.

While 'Bones' is on the shelf after tearing his pec in November, he's still held to the same standards as everyone else in the UFC. Last month, agents showed up to Jones' home in New Mexico to drug test him. A few weeks later, fans are learning two very different stories of that day.

Earlier today, Jon Jones' drug tester alleged that the heavyweight champion threatened her. A police report was filed, stating that the fighter had stolen her phone, and was reportedly intoxicated at the time. Quickly, many slammed Jones for the allegation.

However, Jones is now speaking out.

Taking to Instagram, the UFC heavyweight champion released a lengthy statement with CCTV footage. While the quality of the video is poor, it shows Jones walking outside with the two employees, and even giving them a high-five.

In the post, Jones made a few allegations of his own. The heavyweight champion wrote:

"I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester's life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both testers leaving my phone after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all."

Jones continued:

"...I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before."

Check out his post below:

What claims did Jon Jones' drug tester make against him? Full police report released

On Saturday, the police report involving Jon Jones and the Drug Free Sport drug tester was released.

At the time of writing this article, 'Bones' has not been arrested in connection to the incident. However, the report from the Albuquerque police doesn't paint a great picture of the UFC heavyweight champion.

SportsNet's Aaron Bronsteter was the first to obtain the report itself.

In the police report, Jon Jones first threatened to sue the two employees of the company after he was unable to pee for the drug test. The heavyweight champion then took the agent's phone, and said that typically people who poke around his house "end up dead".

Jones agreed to do the drug test after waiting for quite a bit and eventually returned the phone as well. The employee reportedly told her boss that she had planned to file charges, but was told to hold off until they spoke with the UFC.

Check out the full report below:

