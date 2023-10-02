UFC megastar Conor McGregor drops bold opinion on KSI vs. Tommy Fury 

Conor McGregor has weighed in on KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Later this month in the U.K., two of the biggest stars in British boxing are set to clash. 'The Nightmare' is coming off a no-contest with Joe Fournier in May, going face-to-face with 'TNT' following the bout. Thus, kicking off a high-profile rivalry between the two.

For his part, Fury is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jake Paul in February. Ahead of the bout, there's been the added element of Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' is expected to potentially attend the card, as his teammate Dillon Danis will fight in the co-main.

Furthermore, the former dual-weight UFC champion called to face KSI after Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius last month. Now, in an interview with Seconds Out, Conor McGregor again showed interest in the bout.

The MMA star was asked about the bout and responded that he was genuinely interested in watching it, and had his eye on both boxers. However, McGregor doesn't believe that either man is on his level, stating in the interview:

"I'm interested to see it, I'm looking forward to watching it. I have my eye on all of them, yeah. They're nixers to me yeah? Side hustles."

See his comments below (1:20):

KSI vs. Tommy Fury: Who is currently expected to win?

As of now, KSI vs. Tommy Fury has a clear favorite in the form of 'TNT'.

Late last month, 'The Nightmare's return fight was officially classified as a professional one. While all of his bouts have been regulated by the PBA, only the British Boxing Board of Control is viewed as a professional regulator in the U.K.

However, that issue was eventually cleared up, and the two's clash this month will be professional, instead of an exhibition. While that means a lot of things, that also means that fans will be able to bet on the contest, and it will be recognized on BoxRec.

Expand Tweet

In fact, FanDuel has already released an opening betting line for KSI vs. Tommy Fury. As of now, 'TNT' is a heavy -400 favorite, fresh off his win over Jake Paul earlier this year. Meanwhile, the YouTuber-turned-boxer returns as a heavy +280 underdog.

Furthermore, names such as Anthony Joshua have picked Fury to get the win in the cruiserweight bout this month. While the betting odds will likely shift by fight night, there's little doubt that the bout is considered the toughest of the YouTuber's career thus far.

