UFC Mexico Results: Crowd pelts the Octagon with bottles after main event called off, local favorite loses

Jeremy Stephens has his eye checked out

At UFC Fight Night 159, the fight promotion headed down to Mexico for one of the more awaited Fight Nights of the year for the country. Taking place in Mexico City, it saw the fight headlined by two top Featherweights as Yair Rodriguez made his Octagon return against Jeremy Stephens.

There were quite a few really interesting fights on the card, including the fights between Alexa Grasso and Carla Esparza in the co-main event, and the undefeated Askar Askarov and returning Brandon Moreno, also on the main card.

In this article, we are going to be talking about the UFC Mexico results for the entire card. The UFC live results were extremely interesting as the latest event in the UFC schedule saw the crowd at the Mexico City Arena on their feet.

Without any further ado, let's get into all the results from UFC Mexico.

UFC Mexico Preliminary Card Results:

Bantamweight Fight: José Alberto Quiñónez vs Carlos Huachin – Results: José Alberto Quiñónez defeated Carlos Huachin via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight Fight: Polo Reyes vs Kyle Nelson – Results: Kyle Nelson defeated Anthony Polo Reyes via TKO (punches, round 1, 1 minute and 36 seconds)

Women's Strawweight Fight: Ariane Carnelossi vs Angela Hill – Results: Angela Hill defeated Ariane Carnelossi via TKO (doctor stoppage, round 3, 1 minute and 56 seconds)

Flyweight Fight: Sergio Pettis vs Tyson Nam – Results: Sergio Pettis defeated Tyson Nam via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Vinicius Moreira vs Paul Craig – Results: Paul Craig defeated Vinicius Moreira via Submission (rear-naked choke, round 1, 3 minute and 19 seconds)

Women's Bantamweight Fight: Sijara Eubanks vs Bethe Correia – Results: Bethe Correia defeated Sijara Eubanks via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight Fight: Claudio Puelles vs Marcos Rosa Mariano – Results: Claudio Puelles defeated Marcos Rosa Mariano via Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

With the Preliminary Card out of the way, let's head into what happened in the main card of UFC Fight Night 159.

