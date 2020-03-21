UFC middleweight Darren Till reveals shocking weight gain whilst in self-isolation

Darren Till has gained an incredible amount of weight whilst in self-isolation

'The Gorilla' is scheduled for a return to the Octagon in August.

Darren Till

With the current UFC events being canceled or called-off due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen what the promotion has in store for the rest of the year given that several highly-awaited fights have already been booked for the remainder of 2020.

One such fight will feature the return of Robert Whittaker to the Octagon against Middleweight newcomer Darren Till, as the duo are set to headline this year's UFC Dublin event. However, Till has gained some serious amount of weight during his self-isolation.

Darren Till reveals incredible weight gain due to Covid-19 isolation

As you would expect, Darren Till currently has his eyes set on his return to the Octagon in August for UFC Dublin, however, that apparently isn't the case to be, as 'The Gorilla' seems to be enjoying life outside the Octagon.

Till recently took to Instagram and left fans shocked with the amount of weight he's gained whilst in self-isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

'The Gorilla', who in the past has had weight-cutting issues at welterweight, will look to get back in shape once the UFC gets back to business.

However, as of now, we still don't know what the future has in store for the upcoming UFC events, excluding UFC 249, which is still on schedule for 18th April.