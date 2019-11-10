UFC Moscow News: Ed Herman survives being put to the test in bloody fight

Khadis Ibragimov hits Ed Herman

UFC traveled to Russia for UFC Fight Night 163, as they put on another excellent show with a stacked card. With Zabit Magomedsharipov facing Calvin Kattar as the headliner, and Greg Hardy facing Alexander Volkov in the co-main event, there was a lot to look forward to.

However, before that, Khadis Ibragimov faced off against Ed Herman on the main card.

Background of Ed Herman and Khadis Ibragimov

Ibragimov's debut in the UFC was not something that he would look back on fondly. Having an 8-0 record till then, he had to submit due to a Guillotine Choke in the third round of his fight against Da Un Jung. Coming into this fight, following his unfortunate UFC debut, Khadis had a lot to prove heading into this fight.

Ed Herman, on the other hand, had a three-fight losing streak going, but with a win in his last fight against Patrick Cummins, he was able to come into it with a lot of momentum.

What happened at UFC Moscow?

Ibragimov held nothing back as the fight started, throwing a flurry of lefts and rights against the fighter. However, Herman stayed calm and stopped him with a Guillotine Clinch and landed a lot of damage to the nose of Khadis with a rising knee.

Herman then countered a kick with a couple of excellent heavy shots, with Ibragimov damaged but still firing shots. The second round saw a difference as Ed Herman took a lot of damage from Ibragimov. They both gave as much as they got, but both fighters were tired by the end of that round.

The third round saw more of a scramble, with Ibragimov's nose bleeding even more. Ibragimov still managed to take Herman down in the final minute of the final round. Instead, Ibragimov got pounded even more.

Khadis was pouring blood and by the end, Ed Herman was red with his opponent's blood.

In the end, Ed Herman was the obvious winner via the Unanimous Decision despite the utter perseverance of Khadis Ibragimov.

