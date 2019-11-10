UFC Moscow News: Greg Hardy suffers first-ever decision loss as veteran dominates fight

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Nov 2019, 03:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Greg Hardy

UFC Moscow saw Greg Hardy return to the Octagon after less than a month following his previous fight. Stepping in instead of Junior dos Santos, Hardy took on Alexander Volkov in Moscow in an extremely fast turn-around.

Greg Hardy returns to the Octagon

Greg Hardy last fought at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman, and on that occasion for the first-ever time in his career had to go the full three rounds. Unfortunately for him, although he was able to win the fight, it would not end up counting for anything at all, as due to the use of an inhaler illegally, the fight was ruled as a 'No Contest' and turned over.

While he had apparently taken the permission of a commissioner, technicalities saw the fight was still turned over. When JDS had to back out of his fight against Alexander Volkov, Greg Hardy stepped in on short notice within three weeks of his last fight.

Meanwhile, for Alexander Volkov, this would be the first fight for him in more than a year following his defeat to Derrick Lewis back in October of last year at UFC 229.

What happened when Greg Hardy fought at UFC Moscow?

Greg Hardy hurt his right hand in the first round of the fight and despite his spurts of sudden offense, he was in trouble when the second round started. Hardy landed a couple of good shots with his hurt right hand nonetheless, although Volkov continued to stay at distance and land shot after shot.

Hardy was in trouble with the body-kicks hurting him. His hand was hurt, but at the same time, he was on the offense as if it were not hurting. Volkov's continues shits damaged Hardy badly, but in the end, the fight ended in another Decision.

Alexander Volkov got the decision win in his favor at the end. This was the first-ever loss for Greg Hardy in a fight that did not end in Disqualification. Volkov's domination was evident.

Follow all the latest news from UFC Russia on Sportskeeda MMA.