UFC News: Tyson Fury wants to box Stipe Miocic

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 23:59 IST SHARE

Tyson Fury

Recently released footage showing undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury sweating it out in an MMA training session with UFC middleweight Darren Till suggested the fact that Fury may indeed be heading to the world of MMA.

However, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic had other plans. He claimed that he wanted to make the cross-over from MMA to boxing to face Fury. Fury has responded to the call-out and his message is clear - "Ask and you shall receive". (h/t MMA Fighting)

Dwelling on the idea of another high profile cross-over match up, Fury said that after he takes care of Deontay Wilder, he will readily face Stipe inside the boxing ring.

In a statement released by his management team MTK Global, Fury said -

“Stipe says he wants to box me, that would be a good fight for sure,” Fury said in a statement released by his management team. After I get [Deontay] Wilder out of the way, I’ll fight Stipe in a boxing match if he wants it. It would be a big crossover fight like Mayweather and McGregor.”

Fury said that he really enjoyed his MMA training session with Till and that the duo get on like "a house on fire".

“It was exciting training with Darren Till and we get on like a house on fire,” Fury said. “He put me through a hard training session and it was really good.”

Do you think we will get to see Stipe Miocic box Tyson Fury? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all of your news, rumors, results and more, be sure to follow us at Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter!