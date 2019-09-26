UFC News: #1 Bantamweight contender challenges 'legend' Jose Aldo to a fight

UFC 237: Aldo v Volkanovski

Marlon Moraes has not had the best luck recently. After finally getting a shot at the UFC Bantamweight title, his loss meant that he remained as the #1 contender instead of the Champion.

Now, he is looking for a way to get another title shot, and he may have that in front of him. With Jose Aldo talking about making the move to Bantamweight, a fight between Aldo and Moraes does not seem inconceivable. In fact, it's the fight that Moraes is challenging Aldo to.

Marlon Moraes' quest for the UFC Bantamweight title

He had been trying to get the UFC Bantamweight title that had avoided him for so long, but he was unable to do so even when the title became vacant after TJ Dillashaw's suspension. He faced Henry Cejudo in a fight for the vacant title, but it was the Flyweight UFC Champion who came away with the win on that instance to become the Double Champion.

Winning a top-tier fight is the best way for him to return to title contention.

Marlon Moraes challenges Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes talked to Combate saying that he wanted to fight on December 14th. He said that he was interested and would love to fight Aldo, and that Aldo should also fight the #1 contender if he was dropping down.

“I’ve been training and I want to start a camp. I hope I can fight on December 14, it would be a great date for me to fight. Let’s see what the UFC has planned. The Aldo fight is not only interesting for me. Jose is a legend of the sport, a featherweight champion. He has been talking about dropping to bantamweight and I’m the number one contender. Nothing better than dropping a division and fighting the number one guy. He deserves it."

Marlon Moraes was confident that Aldo could drop weight properly, but at the same time said that if Aldo was not able to fight, then he could fight others at UFC 245.

"There are other guys too, like Petr Yan, who’s a guy I’m looking to fight him. There’s Dominick Cruz, who is about to fight now, and (Urijah) Faber. These are the guys I’m thinking of fighting."

