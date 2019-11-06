UFC News: 12 fighters released from the promotion including Curtis Millender and an undefeated fighter

UFC president Dana White.

It's that time of the year again when the UFC expels a few unwanted talents from its payroll.

The latest round of roster cuts has seen 12 fighters being released from the promotion.

Curtis Millender was one the MMA fighters amongst the talents that have been let go from the company.

We have listed down the fighters who have been shown the door while also revealing a few notable details about them below:

#1. Curtis Millender (17-5) (3-2 in UFC) - Welterweight

The 31-year-old Welterweight was one of the biggest names to have featured on the list of fighters who have been released. After winning nine consecutive fights, Millender had lost his two previous encounters against Belal Muhammad and Elizeu Zaleksi dos Santos, respectively.

The twin losses could have been the biggest reason behind his ouster. All said and done, he could be a good signing for Bellator to make.

#2. Derrick Krantz (24-12) (0-2 in UFC) - Welterweight

It took Derrick Krantz 11 years to get to the UFC and when he finally did, he was inserted into a big fight against Vicente Luque on short notice. He lost via TKO before going to fight once more in 2019. He lost again, this time to Song Kennan and that was a wrap on his brief UFC chapter.

#3. Manny Bermudez (14-2) (3-2 in UFC) - Featherweight

Manny Bermudez will go down as a missed opportunity as the 25-year-old was actually billed to be a top-tier Bantamweight in the making. However, he struggled to make weight on a few occasions and his unimpressive 3-2 record didn't convince the UFC officials to keep him around.

#4. Thomas Gifford (17-9) (0-2 in UFC) - Lightweight

Signed in April this year, it just took two back-to-back losses for the UFC to cut their ties with ' The Young Lion'.

#5. Henry Briones (16-8-1) (1-4 in UFC) (Bantamweight)

With a record of one win and four losses in the UFC, the 39-year-old Henry Briones was always walking a very fine line. The Mexican had lost his last four fights, with his last defeat happening in May 2018. This was an obvious release for the UFC to make.

#6. Azamat Murzakanov (7-0) (0-0 in UFC) - Heavyweight

You may be wondering, how can the UFC release someone who has not even had a single fight? One word - USADA! The Russian Heavyweight was originally scheduled to make his UFC debut in 2017, however, he got flagged by the USADA and was handed a two-year ban.

#7. Yoshinori Horie (8-2) (0-1 in UFC) - Featherweight

Former Pancrase fighter Yoshinori Horie had just one fight in the UFC that happened in July this year at UFC 240. He got knocked out in the dying stages of the fight and that was the end of his short-lived UFC career.

#8. Maia Stevenson (6-5) (0-1 in UFC) - Women's Strawweight

Stevenson was brought into the big leagues from Ultimate Fighter: 26 and was booked in a fight against Polyana Viana at Fight Night 125 in February last year. She was submitted in the first round and has since not competed in the UFC. She will take on Helen Peralta at BKFC 6 laster this month.

#9. Andre Soukhamthath (13-8) (2-5 in UFC) - Bantamweight

The Asian Sensation made his UFC debut in 2017 at UFC 209 in a loss against Albert Morales. He went on to win only two of his next six fights with his last two fights both ending in unanimous decision defeats, which both happened this year.

#10. Kyle Stewart (11-3) (0-2 in UFC) - Welterweight

Kyle Stewart had two fights this year and was on the losing end of both those contests and the UFC naturally didn't see him as a proper fit for its Welterweight division.

#11. Danilo Belluardo (12-5) (0-2 in UFC) - Lightweight

The Caterpillar is another prospect that fought twice this year and couldn't make a good impression in the eyes of the fans as well as the UFC matchmakers.

He lost his last fight withing 72 seconds and the nature of the defeat was enough to convince the UFC to cut him off from the roster.

#12. Nohelin Hernandez (9-4) (0-2 in UFC) (Bantamweight)

Despite putting up a fight against Marlon Vera in his debut at UFC 239, the former LFA fighter couldn't taste success in the UFC as he lost his second fight to Jack Shore in September.