UFC News: Addition of high-profile featherweight clash announced for Auckland event

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Picture courtesy - The Fight Nation

UFC Auckland is setting up to be a brilliant card for fight fans across the globe. In latest developments, the promotion has announced the addition of an explosive featherweight encounter for the event set to take place in New Zealand. The event's main event features a swashbuckling lightweight duel between established and prolific strikers Paul Felder and Dan Hooker.

On Tuesday, UFC officials announced that Kevin Aguilar will take on Zubaira Tukhugov at the event which takes place on 22nd February, 2020 inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand and will be aired live on ESPN+.

Aguilar was on a spectacular nine-fight winning streak until June when he met his match in Dan Ige at UFC on ESPN+ 12 where the former ended up losing via unanimous decision. Aguilar will be looking to get back to winning ways against Russian fighter Tukhugov.

UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Tukhugov recently returned from a three year lay off at UFC 242 but his return to the Octagon didn't go as well as he had hoped. The Russian fought his way to a split draw against British fighter Lerone Murphy.

The fight is crucial for both fighters as they look to get back on track in their quest to reach the pinnacle of the excitingly stacked featherweight division.