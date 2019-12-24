UFC News: Aleksandar Rakic addresses controversial loss to Volkan Oezdemir

Aleksandar Rakic suffered a controversial loss in Busan

At the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 165 event, top European prospect Aleksandar Rakic suffered a narrow split-decision defeat to Volkan Oezdemir. The Austrian fighter has now responded to the loss by taking to his official Instagram handle and in order to claim that he was robbed in the co-main event of UFC Busan.

Aleksandar Rakic's loss to Volkan Oezdemir

This past weekend in Busan, South Korea, two of Europe's hardest-hitting Light Heavyweights went toe-to-toe in the Octagon, as the previously undefeated Rakic stepped into the Octagon against the returning Oezdemir.

Rakic, who had previously stopped the likes of Justin Ledet, Devin Clark, and Jimi Manuwa inside the Octagon, started the fight by landing some solid shots that certainly wobbled Oezdemir in the early stages. However, Oezdemir managed to get back into the fight in the later rounds as he utilized his massive strength in order to slow down Rakic and also caused massive swelling in the latter's leg as well.

'No Time' eventually ended up winning the bout via split decision and in his post-fight Octagon interview, Oezdemir called for a rematch against Anthony Smith and even Dominick Reyes.

Rakic addresses his loss to Oezdemir

In the aftermath to his loss at UFC Busan, Rakic took to social media and posted the following on Instagram; he claimed himself to be the real winner of the co-main event in Busan and wrote that Oezdemir won the fight only on paper.