UFC News: Alexander Gustafsson wants to end retirement and face Luke Rockhold

Alexander Gustafsson could return to the Octagon soon

Veteran Swedish fighter Alexander Gustafsson is planning to come out of retirement and secure a fight against the light-heavyweight division's newest acquisition, Luke Rockhold.

While speaking with MMA Viking recently, Gustafsson claimed that he has come to the realization that he might've walked away from the sport too soon.

Alexander Gustafsson's retirement

Gustafsson has fought for the UFC light-heavyweight title on three occasions, however, he has never had the opportunity to hold up the UFC gold despite being one of the very best to ever step foot inside the Octagon.

Gustafsson, who made his debut in 2009 at UFC 105, retired from the sport at UFC Fight Night 153 on 1st June, 2019. After having lost his fight against Anthony Smith via rear-naked choke, Gustafsson announced his retirement from the sport, stating that the show is over and laying his gloves on the mat.

The Mauler to return to the Octagon?

During an interview with MMA Viking, Gustafsson admitted that within two days of his retirement, he had realized that he had walked away from the sport a bit too early.

“It came quite fast. I was home for a couple days, and I had itching in my hands and wanted to get back and train.”

Despite revealing no potential date for his return, Gustafsson did claim that a fight against Luke Rockhold would be a great way to make a comeback.

“(I) would love a fight. A fight against Luke would be a great way to come back. He is a tough guy, a legend.”

Rockhold, who recently made his light-heavyweight debut at UFC 239 against Jan Blachowicz, suffered a brutal defeat, and it remains to be seen if he is willing to take a fight against Gustafsson.