UFC News: Alexander Volkanovski on whether Max Holloway deserves a rematch

Alexander Volkanovski's incredible performance at UFC 245 led him to become the first Australian-born UFC Champion and the second-ever champion from the land down under.

It was an emphatic gameplan by his team and the heavy leg kicks seemed to do enough to cause Max Holloway to lose balance and neutralize him, preventing him from implementing the high-volume style that he has used to defeat some all-time greats and top contenders.

It could be argued that "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung could claim a title shot if he beats Frankie Edgar in the final fight of the decade later this week. However, Dana White made it clear that he wants to do a rematch between Volkanovski and Holloway when UFC returns to Australia in 2020 and from the look of it, the Australian is ready for that.

He told reporters after UFC 245 (H/T MMA Fighting):

“I think he deserves it. Do I have to beat him to prove that I’m a better fighter? I think we had five rounds to do it, and I’m pretty sure I won it pretty clearly. But anyway, if people are still going to doubt, they’re still gonna. But again, I’ll be ready for it and he does deserve it. That would make for a big fight. Of course I’m down. I’ll be better prepared the next time. I know what we know works, (and) we’re gonna get an even better formula."

Volkanovski was praised for implementing a brilliant gameplan and he knows that he's going to have to change it up in their rematch:

“He might think he’ll get me figured out again, but I’m just too powerful. They go one way, I go another. That’s the thing. I’m so well-rounded I can just go anywhere with it. If he was really fixing me up on the feet and I had to grind it, look for takedowns, I could always go there. That’s the thing, I’ve got so many ways to go, even striking there’s so many ways to go. I proved that. Again, he’s good at his range – it was like, ‘How’s he gonna handle the range?’ It’s like, ‘That’s how.’”

A rematch would certainly be a big deal. It would be interesting to see Volkanovski potentially land takedowns. It's been a long time since we've seen the Hawaiian taken down as the former Champion has incredible takedown defense.

Either way, that looks to be the direction we're heading in and that would also mean that we could see The Korean Zombie vs Zabit Magomedsharipov in a #1 contenders fight if Chan Sung Jung can get the job done against Frankie Edgar in Busan. The future of the Featherweight division is exciting!