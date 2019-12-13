UFC News: Alexander Volkanovski on why Jose Aldo was a tougher fight stylistically than Max Holloway

UFC 237: Aldo v Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski is all set for the biggest test of his career this Sunday when he takes on the reigning Featherweight king Max Holloway. This will be Holloway's fourth defense of the Featherweight championship and Volkanovski has earned the title shot following back-to-back wins over legends of the sport Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo Jr.

He beat the Brazilian in his home country and dominated him for three rounds before securing his place as the #1 contender for a title shot. He was, however, passed over in favor of Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 as the company needed a main event for the PPV.

Either way, Volkanovski gets his shot now and he'll be looking to make the most of it. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said -

“I’ve always been confident. But them last couple of fights really did boost my confidence even more. To completely change my type of style just to adapt to a fighter (against) one of the greatest of all time. I was able to do that and get it done. That just really proved to me that we’re on another level."

He then admitted that the Brazilian was a harder fight than what he expects his bout against Max Holloway to be.

“That just made me be like, ‘Man.’ I reckon stylistically, usually you would say that was a harder fight for me than even Max, when you look stylistically. But I mean, Max is a great champion.”

There's no doubt that Volkanovski will be viewed as the underdog in this contest. He admitted previously that he cherishes that role and wants to prove people wrong on Saturday in the co-main event. It's a big spot for him and he will be looking to become the second Australian UFC Champion.

What Volkanovski possesses that Holloway's previous Featherweight opponents didn't have is that raw power at 145 and it'll be interesting to see whether Holloway is truly a step above the rest or if Alexander The Great can prove himself to be the best 145-er on the planet.

Who do you predict will walk out victorious in the Featherweight contest? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!