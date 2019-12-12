UFC News: Alexander Volkanovski reveals why he will beat Max Holloway

Anurag Mitra News 12 Dec 2019, 17:42 IST

UFC 237: Aldo v Volkanovski

The co-headliner of UFC 245 will see reigning champion Max Holloway and #1 contender Alexander Volkanovski battle it out for the UFC featherweight title in a spectacular contest inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Volkanovski will become only the second-ever Australian to become a UFC champion if he manages to put Holloway down in Vegas. Ahead of the fight, while speaking to the media at a pre-fight interview, Volkanovski revealed why he believes he will get the better of 'The Blessed' when the pair squares off at UFC 245.

"I'm the guy for the job. The things that he does very well, just do not work with me. Basics like wrestling, strength and power go a long way but I believe my high fight IQ and calculated fighting style pull it all together. It will definitely be a challenge for Max and all the future opponents."

The Australian is undefeated in the UFC with 7 wins in a row and is being tipped to cause a huge upset against Holloway. His biggest scalps till date have been Chad Mendes and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo but he will face the biggest test of his career on Saturday when he takes on Holloway, who is currently the most successful titleholder in the men's division with three successful defenses since winning the title from Aldo.