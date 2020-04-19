Alexander Volkanovski

At UFC 245, Alexander Volkanovski won the UFC Featherweight Championship in stunning fashion, as the Australian edged out Max Holloway and captured his first title in the UFC via a split decision win.

While Volkanovski has agreed to a rematch against Holloway, the new Featherweight kingpin knows for a fact that the stacked 145-pound division has been aiming for a shot at his title.

However, amid all this, reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, Henry Cejudo has also decided to call out 'Alexander The Great', to which the latter has now responded by labeling 'Triple C' as embarrassing.

Alexander Volkanovski responds to Henry Cejudo's call-out

Alexander Volkanovski recently sat down for an interview with MMA Junkie and during the conversation, the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion had a few things to get off his chest in regards to Henry Cejudo.

Volknaovski initially took a shot at Cejudo's decision to call-out fighters who are coming off losses, in consideration of the fact that the Olympian is rumored to put his Bantamweight Title on the line against the returning Dominick Cruz.

“It seems like he’s challenging everyone but his No. 1 contenders, so whatever. “Look: I think, good on him. If you’re calling me out, all right. But I still think he should be focusing on his division and his No. 1 contenders. It literally looks like he’s getting everyone but the No. 1 contenders, and that’s something that I find – I think that’s just embarrassing. I really do believe that.”

Volkanovski next opened up on Cejudo possibly moving up to the Featherweight division, as the reigning 145-pound champion claimed that he is willing to shut the latter up for good and do the world a big favor.

“I think it is cringey, living up to his name when he’s doing them sorts of things. But again, I wouldn’t mind shutting his mouth up, to be quite honest. But right now, I’ve got a division that I want to hold. And again, he’s just trying to hold onto that bantamweight belt. So if he moves up, he knows I’ll kick his ass, but he’ll still get to hang onto that bantamweight belt a bit longer. If he’s going to be like that, I don’t think he deserves that chance. But you never know. If he keeps running his mouth and no one else is ready for a fight, and that’s what fight’s in front of me, I think I’ll do the world a big favor by shutting him up.”

What's next for Alexander Volkanovski?

Alexander Volkanovski is reportedly set to defend his UFC Featherweight Title in a rematch against former champion Max Holloway. However, the former isn't willing to put his title on the line while being in quarantine, as he has been struggling to train properly.