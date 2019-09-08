UFC News: Alexander Volkov set to face former UFC Heavyweight Champion in Russia

Alexander Volkov will be returning to the UFC after a long gap

In the aftermath of UFC 242, Dana White and his promotion have officially announced the main event fight for UFC's return to Moscow this fall. As noted, heavyweight hard-hitters Junior Dos Santos and Alexander Volkov will be headlining the night upon UFC's return to Moscow.

Junior Dos Santos' last outings in the UFC

In 2019, Junior dos Santos has competed on two occasions in the Octagon and in his first bout of the year, Cigano defeated Derrick Lewis via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC on ESPN+4.

JDS then made his return to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN 3 against Francis Ngannou but lost the bout via technical knockout in the first round.

Alexander Volkov's first loss in UFC

At UFC 229, Alexander Volkov's winning streak came to an abrupt ending when the Russian fighter was knocked out by Derrick Lewis in the closing stages of their bout. Volkov, who had previously beaten the likes of Roy Nelson, Stefan Struve, and Fabricio Werdum, dominated the fight against Lewis but was caught by a flurry of brutal punches in the closing stages of the contest.

Alexander Volkov vs Junior dos Santos set to headline UFC Moscow

According to a report from MMA Junkie, another explosive heavyweight bout is on our way as Russian fighter Alexander Volkov is set to make his UFC return on his home turf of Moscow against former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior dos Santos.

Volkov was initially scheduled to make his return to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN+ 7 in April, however, health issues forced Drago to pull out from the card, as his scheduled fight with Alistair Overeem was also canceled However, Volkov will be returning to the Octagon later this fall and will be hoping for a win over JDS upon his comeback.

When is UFC Moscow?

UFC Russia is set to take place on the 9th of November at the CSKA Arena.