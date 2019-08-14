UFC News: Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris set to headline UFC on ESPN 7

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 14 Aug 2019, 13:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alistair Overeem is all set to make his UFC return in December

According to a report from Brett Okamoto of ESPN, a Heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris is reportedly in the works for UFC on ESPN 7 for December.

Alistair Overeem last competed in the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 149 in April of 2019 when he secured a first-round TKO win over Alexey Oleynik. Prior to his last win in the Octagon, Overeem had won pivotal fights against the likes of Mark Hunt and Fabricio Werdum before eventually falling short to the likes of Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes. Prior to his win over Oleynik, Overeem defeated UFC newcomer Sergey Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 141 via first-round TKO.

Breaking: A big, heavyweight main event is headed to Washington DC on Dec. 7, per sources. Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem verbally agreed. pic.twitter.com/8AJoz59jnU — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 13, 2019

On the other hand, Walt Harris is also on the back of a win over Alexey Oleynik, having secured a knockout win at UFC on ESPN 4 within the first 12 seconds of the first round. Harris is currently on a four-fight win streak in the UFC, having defeated the likes of Daniel Spitz, Andrei Arlovski, and Sergey Spivak in his last Octagon outings.

Heavyweight hitters Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris are all set to headline UFC's next big event on ESPN, as it has been reported by Brett Okamoto that the pair have verbally agreed to headline the upcoming of UFC on ESPN show on the 7th of December in Washington, D.C.

UFC on ESPN 7 will be taking place on December 7, 2019 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. So far, three fights have been officially confirmed for the event, including the return of Stefan Struve, who will face Ben Rothwell. Women's Bantamweight fighters Aspen Ladd and Yana Kunitskaya are also set to square off on the same card, while Claudia Gadelha and Cynthia Calvillo will throw it down in a Women's Strawweight bout.