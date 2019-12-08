UFC on ESPN 7: Alistair Overeem knocked out in main event with 4 seconds left; Francis Ngannou called out

UFC 209: Overeem v Hunt

The Surinamese 14th ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik made a name for himself as he knocked Alistair Overeem out with just four seconds left in the fight. It was a painful punch as it split Overeem's entire upper lip, bringing back memories of the utterly violent fight between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald back in 2015.

It was a rather slow-paced fight and the commentators later revealed that Overeem was winning 4-0 on all three of the judges' scorecards. The Dutchman was merely seconds away from a near-guaranteed win but was fatigued by the end and made one mistake which cost him the fight.

After the fight, the Surinamese said that Overeem made the mistake of saying that they weren't on the same level, discrediting the work he puts in at the gym. He would proceed to call out Francis Ngannou - a fight that he's seemingly wanted for a while.

You're not going to find many Heavyweights calling out The Predator Ngannou and Rozenstruik said that he's willing to fight again in March or April. It's a good fight for Ngannou to take even though he doesn't have to, as he's already next in line for a Heavyweight title shot after virtually clearing the division.

The future of the Heavyweight division is in exciting hands! Stay tuned.