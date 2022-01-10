Aljamain Sterling reacts to opening as massive underdog against Petr Yan at UFC 272

Aljamain Sterling has opened as a substantial underdog in his upcoming fight against Petr Yan and he doesn't seem to care all too much.

There have been some fascinating title feuds at 135 pounds over the course of the division's history but this one may be the most intriguing of them all. Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan have been going back and forth at one another since before their first showdown even happened back at UFC 259.

On that night, an illegal knee from then-champion Yan handed Sterling a shock disqualification victory. This also ensured that 'Funk Master' was the one that left Las Vegas with the championship.

Now, almost exactly one year later, they'll meet again; and the bookmakers aren't exactly backing Sterling to get the job done this time.

'Funk Master', however, is ready to try and prove the doubters wrong.

The odds, as per BetOnline.ag, have Sterling as the +260 underdog with Yan holding a substantial advantage at -310.

It's pretty difficult to prepare yourself mentally for a fight of this magnitude. However, based on his recent comments, the champion is ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

When did Aljamain Sterling last taste defeat?

The professional mixed martial arts record of Sterling currently sits at 20-3. Back in December 2017, Sterling suffered his most recent defeat at the hands of Marlon Moraes when he was knocked out cold with a vicious knee.

Since then he's picked up wins over Brett Johns, Cody Stamann, Jimmie Rivera, Pedro Munhoz, Cory Sandhagen and, of course, Petr Yan.

Sterling has worked hard to ensure he doesn't fall into the same kinds of situations that have gotten him into trouble in his three defeats. Still, when he meets Petr Yan at UFC 272, he knows that he'll have to walk through the fire if he wants to come out of Sin City as the champion.

Yan has been preparing hard for the rematch as well. 'No Mercy' was getting the better of Sterling at UFC 259 before his illegal knee.

One thing is for certain - the bantamweight division is easily one of the best in MMA right now thanks partly to this rivalry.

