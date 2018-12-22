×
UFC News: Amanda Nunes says Cyborg fight will be bigger than fight against Ronda Rousey

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
13   //    22 Dec 2018, 13:13 IST

Nunes following her win over Rousey
Nunes following her win over Rousey

What's the story?

TMZ Sports recently caught up with current UFC Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes ahead of her Champion vs Champion super fight against Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Nunes definitely seems to be confident than ever, as she further claimed that this will be the biggest fight of her career.

In case you didn't know...

Amanda Nunes captured the UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 200 when she stunned Miesha Tate via Rare-Naked Choke in the first round in order to make history and win her very first championship in the UFC.

Nunes then successfully went on to defend her belt against some of the biggest names in her division, her first title defence was against non-other than the returning Ronda Rousey, who was defeated by Nunes in her return fight at UFC 207 in the very first round of their bout.

Shortly afterwards, Nunes defeated both Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington as well.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with TMZ Sports, Amanda Nunes was asked if her upcoming fight against Cris Cyborg is indeed going to be the biggest fight of her career or not, to which Nunes responded by stating that it indeed is going to be the biggest challenge of her career thus far.

Nunes, additionally, also claimed that her fight against Cyborg is also going to be bigger than her 2016 bout against former Bantamweight Champion, Ronda Rousey. The current Bantamweight Champion also said that at UFC 232 two of the most dominating fighters will finally go head-to-head as Nunes finally squares off against Cyborg.

What's next?

Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg will meet at UFC 232 which takes place on the 31st of December in Las Vegas, Nevada in a card which also features a mega Light Heavyweight Championship bout between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson as well.

