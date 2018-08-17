UFC News: Anderson Silva labels Khabib Nurmagomedov as a better fighter than Conor McGregor

Anderson Silva

What's the story?

The much-awaited Lightweight showdown between current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor is arguably one of the most anticipated UFC fights of all time.

Several pundits and veteran fighters around the globe have weighed their opinions on his mega fight, including former UFC Middleweight Champion, the great Anderson Silva himself as well.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, at UFC 223, Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov finally tasted championship victory for the first time in his Professional MMA career when he dominated Al Iaquinta in their championship bout.

Nurmagomedov controlled Iaquinta from start to finish and would eventually win the UFC Lightweight Championship via five-round unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter

As a former pound-for-pound legend, Anderson 'The Spider' Silva certainly has the utmost respect for both Lightweight standout fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. However, according to the former Middleweight Champion, Anderson currently feels that ahead of the mega UFC 229 PPV, it is Khabib Nurmagomedov who currently holds a slight edge ahead of McGregor.

Silva, who labeled Nurmagomedov as the better fighter, recently told Inquisitr that he has been very impressed with Khabib's performance in the Octagon so far and also noted that Irishman Conor McGregor is also a great talent, as well. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is a great fighter. I’m very impressed. Conor [McGregor] is a great fighter. Having a new generation of fighters, especially in the UFC … this is a huge company that’s worked for a long time to get the great fighters in the sport. I think Khabib is the best, here, in this moment."- Silva told Inquisitr.

What's next?

UFC 229 is scheduled to take place on October 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Khabib Nurmagomedov who is currently unbeaten in 26 Pro MMA bouts, will defend his Lightweight Title against Conor McGregor in the main event of the evening.