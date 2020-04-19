Anderson Silva

UFC legend Anderson Silva is the oldest fighter in the promotion's present roster and believes he's still got a fight or two remaining in him. Believe it or not though, 'The Spider' actually considered calling time on his legendary career back in 2012 when he was on top of his game and the middleweight champion.

Silva had just defeated light heavyweight Stephan Bonnar in his native Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and before the UFC could pitch him the fight against former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, the Brazilian had decided that it was time for him to walk into the sunset.

'The Spider' wanted to quit while he was champion

In a recent interview with the UFC, Silva revealed that Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta invited him to a meeting in late 2012 where the former informed his bosses about his decision to retire from MMA.

“I want to stop, I want a time for myself, to stay with my family. I have been doing this for years and I’m losing contact with my kids. I’m only training and training, it’s not working for me anymore.”

However, fate had other plans for Silva as the veteran fighter later had a change of heart and decided to defend his title against Weidman in 2013, where he, unfortunately, ended up losing after being KOed stiff by the all American fighter.

By virtue of being the great champion he was, Silva was gifted the opportunity to reclaim his lost title immediately after losing it, in a rematch against Weidman in the headliner of UFC 168. Though Silva was fully determined to win back his title from Weidman in the fight, the fighter revealed he still had thoughts of retirement on his mind and that he fully planned to quit if he had won the rematch.

“I would have stopped if I had won the fight, I wouldn’t fight anymore, but I ended up breaking my leg. I think that was a message from God saying to me, ‘Look, man, you’re not supposed to stop yet. It took so long for you to get here and now you want to stop?’ I don’t know, I think those are subliminal messages that stay in your head.”