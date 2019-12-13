UFC News: Anthony Johnson opens up on his potential return

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 Dec 2019, 11:27 IST SHARE

Anthony Johnson

Former UFC Light Heavyweight sensation Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson is reportedly set for a grand return to the Octagon and while recently speaking with MMA Junkie, 'Rumble' claimed that he and his team are waiting for the right time for his comeback and do not want to bend any corners upon his comeback.

Anthony Johnson's initial retirement

At UFC 210, Anthony Johnson lost to Daniel Cormier in a UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout via second-round submission. Following his loss to DC, Johnson immediately announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in his post-fight Octagon interview.

In August of 2019, Johnson once again re-entered the USADA testing pool, as it was revealed that he was all set for a grand comeback to mixed martial arts and would join the UFC Heavyweight Division, with the likes of Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos as probable opponents in his mind.

Johnson opens up on his potential return

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Anthony Johnson claimed that he is hoping that everything lines up right upon his return to the Octagon, as 'Rumble' isn't hoping to bend any corners or step over anybody following his return to the UFC.

“We’re waiting for the right time. We’ve got to make sure everything lines up right. When I come back, I want to make sure everything is good. I don’t want to try and bend any corners or step over anybody. I’m going to do everything legit and in the right way. So when I come back, let’s play ball.”

Anthony Johnson's #UFC comeback update: 'We've got to make sure everything lines up right' https://t.co/v5oYdCTdxq — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2019