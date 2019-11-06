UFC News: Anthony Smith calls out Corey Anderson, dares him to sign the contract

Anurag Mitra 06 Nov 2019, 21:18 IST

Anthony Smith

After finishing high-profile KO artist Johnny Walker at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden, it is no secret that Corey Anderson wants a title shot against reigning UFC Light heavyweight champion, Jon 'Bones' Jones. At a post-fight press conference, Anderson said that if the promotion is not willing to give him a crack at the title next, they can let him go.

Entering the fight as an underdog, Anderson went up against the Brazilian Walker who was coming into the bout on the back of a nine-win streak. However, once the bout got underway, the tide quickly turned in favor of the underdog as he knocked Walker out in the first round, picking up a sensational victory.

Lion-Heart calls out Anderson

Anderson's fellow Light heavyweight, Anthony 'Lion-heart' Smith, however, is definitely not impressed with Anderson and his recent antics as he took to Twitter to call Anderson out and asking him to sign a contract for a potential fight between the pair. (h/t Low Kick MMA)

@CoreyA_MMA look at you now tough guy. You finally put someone away and now you talk (expletive) to a barely ranked dude after you finish him? I hear my name is coming across your desk…sign it this time and I’ll do the @ufc a favor… or sit down, be humble and shut your mouth.

.@CoreyA_MMA look at you now tough guy. You finally put someone away and now you talk shit to a barely ranked dude after you finish him? I hear my name is coming across your desk...sign it this time and I’ll do the @ufc a favor... or sit down, be humble and shut your mouth. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) November 3, 2019

The pair share a history between themselves as Anderson lashed out at the fact that Smith received a title shot against Jones earlier this year. Smith responded by taking digs at Anderson saying that he is afraid to take up fights.

Although it is on Anderson to take the fight, with Smith having beaten Alexander Gustafsson via submission in his last fight and Anderson turning out to be a giant killer after his KO of Walker, a fight between the pair would be intriguing to watch.

Also, the winner of the fight could get a title shot next as UFC President Dana White has already expressed his desire to see Jones defend his title against Dominick Reyes in his next bout.