Anthony Smith reveals what he told Ryan Spann in the immediate aftermath of their fight at UFC Vegas 37

The beef between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann got personal heading into their main event clash last weekend at UFC Vegas 37. Smith picked up an impressive submission win over Spann, and despite the fight being over, the rivalry between the two men was far from settled.

In a recent appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Smith revealed what he told Spann after the main-event bout.

"Afterwards, I just repeated some of the same sh*t back to him that he had said to me, like he was saying if I showed up then he had an 'a** whooping' waiting for me so I asked him where it was. Him and his coaches were saying, 'it's nothing personal, we don't got anything against you' and 'we're better than this', that's what they kept saying. I just kept thinking like, 'who's better? F**k you, I'm not...I grew up in Nebraska, I don't give a f**k, I'm not going to be a role model. You should have thought about 'we're better than this' before you cut that f***ing promo," Anthony Smith said.

Anthony Smith let his emotions get the better of him as he screamed at his opponent in the immediate aftermath of the fight.

Watch Anthony Smith's appearance on the podcast below:

Lack of respect led to outburst, claims Anthony Smith

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I have no problem with the way Anthony Smith just acted when you talk all that shit and you get beat the way Ryan Spann just got beat we don’t need to shake hands and hug Anthony is an OG and do not play. Really was an easy night for @lionheartasmith great job!!! #UFCVegas37 I have no problem with the way Anthony Smith just acted when you talk all that shit and you get beat the way Ryan Spann just got beat we don’t need to shake hands and hug Anthony is an OG and do not play. Really was an easy night for @lionheartasmith great job!!!#UFCVegas37

Heading into the fight, Ryan Spann was dismissive of Anthony Smith's abilities as a fighter. The blatant disrespect angered 'Lionheart.' He vowed to make his opponent pay for his words inside the octagon. Smith said that the only thing he expects from his opponents is respect.

"You don’t have to like me. We don’t have to get along. We don’t have to be friends. You can think you’re going to kick my a** and sometimes you might, but I think just respecting my journey is the only thing I ever expect from anybody. And he didn’t. Saying he doesn’t care what I’ve done, he doesn’t care about the main events, he doesn’t care who I’ve beaten. He doesn’t care about the bonuses. I bet he cares now,” Anthony Smith said following the fight.

Check out Anthony Smith's submission finish over Ryan Spann below:

DailySportsDosage @SportsDSD_ Anthony Smith gets it done 🔥 Anthony Smith gets it done 🔥 https://t.co/pQDjT6gTO6

