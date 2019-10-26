UFC News: Aspen Ladd Bantamweight suspension removed by CSAC

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 26 Oct 2019, 13:28 IST

UFC 229: Ladd v Evinger

The California State Athletic Commission has removed the temporary suspension that was placed on Aspen Ladd that barred her from fighting at Bantamweight in the state of California. This is extremely positive news and gives her the go-ahead for her 7th December fight.

Aspen Ladd's history at Bantamweight

For her last fight against Germaine de Randamie, Aspen Ladd's condition at the weigh-ins caused utmost concern in the MMA community. She was shaking continuously and seemed to be in actual physical pain while in there. She was able to make weight at 135 pounds, but not before making the entire community worry about her.

What was more, according to the measurements taken by CSAC, her weight increased to 159 pounds on the night of the fight, indicating 18% of her body weight. Since then, CSAC passed a rule that would allow the commission to cancel a fight on the night itself if the contender added more than 15% of their body weight. Ladd was suspended from performing at Bantamweight again by the commission as well.

Good news for Aspen Ladd

There is indeed good news for Aspen Ladd. Her temporary suspension from competing at 135 pounds has been removed by the commission. The CSAC executive director Andy Foster removed the suspension after Ladd weighed-in at 150 pounds during an administrative weigh-in on Friday. This was a massive update for her, where she confessed she used to weight at 154 pounds at this juncture before.

CSAC no longer has an issue with her competing at the weight and Foster said as much to ESPN.

"We put the note on after her last fight due to the tremendous dehydration she underwent. She went to some professionals after that experience, and I have read the reports. I think we needed to see some real weight loss in her -- not from dehydration, but real weight loss. She's been diligent and lived up to her obligations."

She is currently six weeks away from facing Yana Kunitskaya in a Bantamweight fight at UFC Fight Night in Washington on December 7.

