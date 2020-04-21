BJ Penn

Mixed Martial Arts veteran B.J. Penn has been fighting for almost two decades now. But it has been a staggering 10 years since the former UFC Lightweight Champion last recorded a win inside the Octagon.

As many would say, Penn is way past his prime in the world of MMA and in his recent Instagram Live Chat with coach Jason Parillo, the UFC Hall of Famer hinted towards one final and eventual retirement from the sport.

B.J. Penn hints at final retirement

B.J. Penn has been one of the highly influential fighters of all time to step foot into the world of Mixed Martial Arts and throughout his UFC tenure, Penn has competed under the middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, and featherweight divisions.

That should give you an idea of how prominent Penn's career in the UFC has been. However, having last recorded a win in the Octagon in 2010 against Matt Hughes, the wise decision for the Hawaiian would be to finally step away from the Octagon for good.

In his recent Instagram Live, Penn stated that fighting takes a lot of work, especially at the age of 41 and added that it would certainly be nice for him to take up something else other than fighting in the Octagon. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“It takes a lot of work. It takes too much. Too much work. At this age, it just takes too much work. You never know what’s going to happen, but it takes so much work."- Penn said on a recent Instagram Live chat with coach Jason Parillo.

With the UFC being on a temporary shutdown, the chances are that B.J. Penn could actually retire from the sport of MMA and finally bring his illustrious career to a close.