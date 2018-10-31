UFC News: Ben Askren destroys Dillon Danis on Twitter
What's the story?
Now that Ben Askren is on the verge of signing with the UFC as part a historic trade, the former ONE Welterweight Champion isn't too keen on holding back when it comes to bashing top UFC Welterweights on social media.
However, in another recent interaction on Twitter, Askren absolutely destroyed Bellator Welterweight Dillon Danis, who has been at the center of attention ever since UFC 229.
In case you didn't know...
Having made his Professional MMA debut in 2009, Ben Askren has already established his legacy as one of the best Welterweights of all time. Askren, who is currently still undefeated in MMA, is also a former Bellator Welterweight Champion before eventually being released from the promotion in 2013.
Following his release from Bellator, Askren signed a deal with ONE Championship and won the Welterweight Title there as well. And, in a recently concluded, first-time ever historic trade between UFC and ONE, it was officially confirmed that Askren is all set to make his way to the UFC in return for former UFC Flyweight Champion, Demetrious Johnson, who after having conquered the Flyweight Division for all these years is all set for his departure from Dana White's promotion.
The heart of the matter
On Tuesday morning, Ben Askren trolled the UFC with an epic tweet regarding the fact that the promotion is yet to officially announce Askren's signing, following the trade between UFC and ONE.
Askren's tweet eventually got the attention of Bellator upstart Dillon Danis, who tried to take digs at the former but eventually got destroyed by 'Funky', who in response, posted not one but three different tweets.
As seen below, Askren had his say regarding Danis' BJJ skills and also questioned his ground game as well.
What's next?
The UFC is yet to make an official announcement regarding Ben Askren's official signing, however, now that Askren has called out the promotion could Dana White's promotion finally make the official announcement? Hopefully so!