UFC News: Demian Maia hands Ben Askren second-ever career loss at Singapore

Ben Askren

Ben Askren and Demian Maia faced each other in the main event of UFC Singapore, with the former Bellator and ONE FC Welterweight Champion having more to prove than ever before. Unfortunately for Askren, he would not be able to do anything against the experienced UFC legend as Maia handed him the second loss of his career.

Background of Ben Askren vs Demian Maia at UFC Singapore

Heading into UFC Fight Night 162: Askren vs Maia, one half of the night's headlining fight knew that he was fighting for the future of his UFC career. With one controversial win against Robbie Lawler and an embarrassing 5-second loss following a high-knee against Jorge Masvidal, the former ONE Championship undefeated fighter has not had the best start in UFC.

In fact, if he suffered another loss in the fight against Demian Maia, Askren knew that he would have a difficult time recovering any sort of momentum for his future in the company.

Meanwhile, for Demian Maia, this fight was no less important. On a two-fight winning streak, the fight against Askren could help him to get back in contention for another UFC Championship fight. At 41 years of age, it could be his last chance to work himself into that position.

UFC Fight Night 162: Ben Askren vs Demian Maia

Ben Askren seemed like he was getting the upper hand in the fight at times, but in the end, despite his wrestling ability, his strikes proved to be too weak to achieve anything. Maia soon gained the advantage on the floor as well. Ince that happened, it was too late for Askren to do anything. Soon, in the third round of the fight, Maia was able to take advantage and lock in the Rear Naked Choke, which made Askren tap out weakly.

At this point, Askren's future in the UFC might legitimately be in doubt. It will be interesting to see if he can regain his confidence to pick up the win.

