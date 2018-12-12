UFC News: Ben Askren puts Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington on notice via latest Instagram post

Ben Askren

What's the story?

Ever since signing with the UFC earlier in the year, Welterweight veteran Ben Askren has been putting all the top stars on notice, including all of the top Welterweights.

Another star who was recently targeted by Askren on social media was non-other than Kamaru Usman.

In case you didn't know...

'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman is currently coming off a huge win over former Welterweight title contender Rafael Dos Anjos.

Following his victory against RDA, Usman made his claim for the UFC Welterweight Championship, stating that he is willing to fight and challenge for the 170-pound championship in the near future and also called out former Interim Champion, Colby Covington.

The heart of the matter

As many would assume, Ben Askren's current focus should be on his upcoming UFC debut against former Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler. However, Askren, who has been putting almost the entire UFC Welterweight Division on notice recently accused Kamaru Usman with a post on Instagram.

Askren first called out Usman for refusing to fight him and taking up the easy fights in the Welterweight Division instead and then also called out Colby Covington. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

"Mr. Usman, we find ourselves in a situation where you are looking like quite the hypocrite. As we all know, Mr. Tyron Woodley is injured, can’t fight Colby. We know you want to fight Colby. We know Colby’s a scared little b*tch, and that’s fine. But I have made my services available to you for a fight on January 26 and now you’re trying to play the same game as Colby is. Colby’s ignoring you, now you’re ignoring me.”

Askren then blasted Usman, mocking his social media following and asking him to show his face at UFC 233.

“Listen, I know you hear me because you have a measly little 30,000 Twitter followers, a tiny amount of the social media following that I do. I know you hear me, Marty, so make sure you respond to this. Don’t be a hypocrite, don’t be a little b*tch like Colby. I’ll be there, January 26. I hope you’re there also.”

What's next?

Ben Askren will be making his UFC debut on the 26th of January, 2019 at UFC 233.

