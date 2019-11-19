UFC News: Ben Askren reveals how he wanted his career to end

Ben Askren.

Ben Askren officially announced his retirement from MMA during an appearance on the latest edition of Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.

Funky opened up about his decision to retire from the sport and revealed that he will have to undergo a hip replacement surgery.

“I’m retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts. Frankly, I am retiring from everything. I was thinking about it since we last talked, I was considering it, but, I am having hip problems and I finally had the discussion with my doctor and I got an MRI from my last fight; I need a hip replacement.

"So that’s it for me. I’ve been thinking about this for a week, kind of what I was going to say. I’m filled with gratitude for what great a career I have been able to have even though obviously in the end it did not turn out my way.”

Askren shared his views on various issues pertaining to his career and his recent losses in the UFC. The former Bellator Welterweight Champion even revealed the storybook ending that he had envisioned for himself.

Askren's plan was to beat Robbie Lawler and Jorge Masvidal before finally taking on Kamaru Usman at UFC 244. He explained that he would have loved to retire after winning the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Ben Askren tells @arielhelwani that his storybook ending would have been beating Lawler, then Masvidal, then Usman at UFC 244 and then retiring as champion.



He didn't come to the UFC expecting to compete for three years. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 18, 2019

Askren also added that he never intended to compete for three years when he first signed for the UFC.

The Milwaukee native also clarified that the issues with his hip had nothing to do with his recent losses and that he got beaten in his last two fights because he wasn't good enough.

“And I want to say this upfront. Obviously, I’ve known these hip issues for a while and I never brought them up for a reason, because I don’t want people to think I’m using this as a reason why I lost. I lost because I wasn’t good enough. Plain and simple. My opponents beat me and they were better than me. I want that said out there. These hip issues for me are totally separate. I lost because I wasn’t good enough. These obviously seems like excuses, but I do not want them viewed in that light." H/T Credit: MMAMania

Askren won on his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler in controversial fashion before taking on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. Askren got knocked out in five seconds by a knee from Gamebred, effectively ending his undefeated streak.

He most recently took on Demian Maia in October and got choked out in the third round by the BJJ maestro.

We wish Askren nothing but the best for all his future endeavours. Continue to stay classy, champ!