UFC News: Ben Askren reveals next career step following MMA retirement

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

One Championship: Dynasty of Heroes

Ben Askren answered the biggest "what if" question of his career when he signed with the UFC in what turned out to be a swap with ONE FC for the former Flyweight King Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

Askren was thrown right into the shark tank, first defeating Robbie Lawler controversially before succumbing to a 5-second knockout at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Following that, he headlined UFC Singapore against Demian Maia but was finished after putting on a competitive fight.

Following that, he announced his retirement from MMA and has been praised for the way he handled his defeats. His ability on the mic and natural charisma has made many believe that he would be a great on-air personality, whether it's as an analyst or a commentator.

It appears as though that's going to be the very next step that Askren takes. When asked on Twitter about potentially being a commentator, Ben Funky Askren revealed that he applied for that role in ESPN.

I interviewed with @espn yesterday, we will see what comes of it. https://t.co/XmsUUDDelr — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 8, 2020

He's currently waiting for a confirmation and we hope that he manages to land the role. If he becomes a commentator for the UFC, it would be perfect. Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, Paul Felder, Dan Hardy, etc. have all proven that former fighters are great on the commentary booth.

Moreover, Askren's ability as a talker will prove that he's well-suited for the role. Even if he doesn't get the commentary gig - one as an analyst would be good for him. It's nice to see that MMA fighters get employment opportunities as such after retirement, given how much they put their bodies through.

If Ben Askren eventually gets through and becomes a commentator, we wish him nothing but the best and look forward to seeing what he has to bring to the commentary booth.