UFC News: Ben Askren rips current UFC Champion on social media

Ben Askren

What's the story?

Veteran Mixed Martial Arts fighter Ben Askren recently took to social media and mocked Interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington in what seems like the start of another heated feud in the world of MMA.

In case you didn't know...

Ben Askren made his professional MMA debut on the 7th of February, 2009 in a winning effort against Josh Flowers, who was defeated via TKO very early into the first round of the fight.

Askren, who is also undefeated as a Professional fighter, shortly afterward made his remarkable debut for Bellator MMA, defeating Ryan Thomas via Technical Submission at Bellator 14 on the 15th of April, 2010.

After having won the Bellator Welterweight Championship, Askren also enjoyed a few successful title defenses against Jay Hieron and Douglas Lima. However, in 2013, Askren was eventually released off his Bellator contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

Following his departure from Bellator, Askren signed a deal with One Championship and once again dominated the promotion's Welterweight Division, eventually going on to win the One Welterweight Title in 2014.

The heart of the matter

Being the Roufusport Training partner of current UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, it is pretty obvious that veteran fighter Ben Askren is likely to side himself with the current UFC Welterweight Champion in any sort of blood heated rivalry.

Askren, who despite being semi-retired from MMA, has now taken it to his official Twitter handle in order to voice his opinion on Tyron Woodley's fellow UFC Welterweight challenger and Interim WW Champion, Colby Covington.

As per Askren's recent claims, he feels that Colby Covington is apparently just a poor man's version of "Funky".

This is what Askren had to say on Twitter:

Cmon @ColbyCovMMA is a poor mans version of me. Couldn’t accomplish in wrestling, got choked out by subpar Wallrey Alves and trash talking sounds like his IQ is 85(which it may be although I can’t confirm)! https://t.co/gJZpu4caP5 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 10, 2018

What's next?

Tyron Woodley is now expected to defend his UFC Welterweight Championship against Colby Covington in a title unification bout.