UFC News: Ben Askren vs Demian Maia reportedly in the works for September

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
20   //    24 Jul 2019, 12:57 IST

Ben Askren and Demian Maia could soon face each other
Ben Askren and Demian Maia could soon face each other

What's the story?

Following a devastating loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239, Ben Askren is seemingly set to return to Octagon competition. As reported by Ariel Helwani on Twitter, the UFC is currently discussing a potential fight between the former Bellator Welterweight Champion and Demian Maia.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 235, Ben Askren made his promotional debut against former Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler. Askren won the fight via bulldog choke in the first round, despite a controversial stoppage by referee Herb Dean. Lawler initially appeared unconscious and prompted referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Immediately after, Lawler stood up protesting the stoppage and replays eventually showed Lawler's arm going limp and giving a thumbs up right after. Although controversial, Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett explained that the commission apparently had "no problem" with Dean's decision to stop the fight.

Demian Maia, on the other hand, dropped to Welterweight Division ahead of UFC 148. At UFC 214, Maia challenged Tyron Woodley for the title but lost the fight via unanimous decision. This was followed up by losses against Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

The heart of the matter

As initially reported by Ariel Helwani, the UFC is apparently in discussions of booking a fight between Ben Askren and Demian Maia in what will perhaps be the highest level wrestling vs jiu-jitsu clash in the history of UFC.

In 2019, Maia has secured solid wins over Lyman Good and Anthony Rocco Martin and a win over Ben Askren will definitely put him back into Welterweight Title conversation.

Askren, meanwhile, is in a desperate need of a win, following two below-average performances in the Octagon.

What's next?

As of right now, the UFC has not made any sort of announcement regarding a potential fight between Ben Askren and Demian Maia, however, we could totally expect the two men to throw it down at a future UFC event in September.

UFC Ben Askren Demian Maia
