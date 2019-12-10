UFC News: Billy Quarantillo opens about his first win in UFC and future plans

Shiven.Sachdeva FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 Dec 2019, 14:31 IST SHARE

Billy Quarantillo

Billy Quarantillo managed to get a major win over Jacob Kilburn at UFC on ESPN 7 in Washington DC via submission in the second round of the bout.

The fighter who holds the record of 13 MMA wins and 2 losses, managed to get his first win in the Ultimate Fighting Championship by defeating Kilburn on the preliminary card. Talking about his first major win, Quarantillo stated that he had been looking forward to this day since he was 16 years old and how happy he was to get a decisive victory.

It’s amazing to get my first UFC win. I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was 16 or 17 years old, watching ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ I always imagined the walkout, how it would feel to get in there, and luckily I came away with a pretty decisive victory. I couldn’t dream it up any better. I had a feeling I would be able to go out and do that.

The fighter who has earned the nickname 'Channing Wahlberg' also talked about his future and revealed that for now, he wants to head home and go back to his gym to work with his coaches and improve further. However, he did state that he sees himself fighting again in the first quarter of 2020.

The next few weeks, I’m just going to go home and back to the gym, work with my coaches to see where I can get better, and then just see what’s out there. I’m not injured, so I want to fight again in the first quarter – something like March or April would be perfect. I just want to keep climbing up the ladder.

(H/T: MMAjunkie)